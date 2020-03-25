|
Paul Oliver Goodwin, 88, of Forkston and Mehoopany, passed away at the Allied Hospice Center on March 18, 2020.
Paul was born in Wyoming on June 29, 1931. He was the son of the late Earl and Olive Lewis Goodwin.
Paul was the owner and operator of a school bus company for the Tunkhannock Area High School and he was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the Forkston United Methodist Church for over 50 years, a 33rd Degree Mason at the Nicholson Lodge, a Mehoopany and Forkston Twp. supervisor, 50-year member of the Forkston Grange, a little league umpire for 50 years, a member of the Forkston Cemetery, he was instrumental in the creation of the Creek Junction Park and board, FWM Ambulance, and the Mehoopany Community Center, co-owner of the Goodwin Sawmill, he was a real estate agent, an avid hunter and he would always lend a helping hand. He was the owner of the Goodwin ballfield, which he donated the use of to softball leagues and the FWM Athletic Assocation. Many will remember Paul for his musical talents as he played in many bands and square dances.
In addition to his parents and his wife, the former Margaret Layaou who passed away in 2015, he is preceded in death by his sister Julia Arrowood Arthurhultz; and brothers: Harold, Bernard and his identical twin brother Perle Goodwin.
He is survived by his son Michael "Mick" Goodwin of Tunkhannock; a daughter Bonnie Radwanski and husband David of Mehoopany; grandchildren: Jonathan and Jaime Radwanski of Mehoopany, Michelle Goodwin of North Carolina, and Alexis Goodwin and Matthew Goodwin of Tunkhannock.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. from the Forkston Cemetery (Burgess Road Mehoopany) where Paul and his twin brother were caretakers for many years. The graveside service was officiated by Pastor Julie Rosensteel of the Forkston United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020