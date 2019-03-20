PAUL MILLER
Mar. 18, 2019
Paul Laird Miller, 78, of Factoryville, died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Paul was born in Allenwood on Feb. 3, 1941, to Guy T. Miller and beloved mother Elizabeth (Alrene) Sholly.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol (Schack) Miller and brother Alvin Miller. He is survived by his sons: Brian (Christy) Miller and Keith (Roberta) Miller; granddaughters: Marissa Miller, Alyssa Miller, Caitlin (Robert) Brudnicki, and Haley (John) Michel; and great-grandsons: Michael and Dominic Brudnicki.
Paul is also survived by sisters: Celia (Norman) Schwartz, Alora Jones, Anna Oister, Grace (Norval) Treat, Mary Irma Bynum, Mable Jeanne Stubbs, and Becky (Joseph) Macijowsky; and brothers: Fred (Linda) Miller, Neal (Joann) Miller, and John (Patti) Miller.
Paul's life revolved around service above all things. He was a proud Air Force veteran where he served as crew chief for the F-4 Phantom during the Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan. He continued his commitment to service when he joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tunkhannock, where he served as an elder and played an instrumental role in building the church that stands today. Whether he was reading scripture to residents at local retirement homes or providing assistance to fellow parishioners' in their time of need, Paul lived to serve others.
Paul will be remembered as a man of character, love and kindness, and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
The family asks you to join in the celebration of his life with his viewing Friday, March 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Saturday we will continue the celebration at 10 a.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church 7652 SR 6W, Tunkhannock, with the service concluding at Sunnyside Cemetery. For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
