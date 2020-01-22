Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL STAMATIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL STAMATIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL STAMATIS Obituary
Paul Gerard Stamatis, 67, of Tunkhannock, passed away at the Danville Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2020.

Paul was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Dec. 6, 1952, and he was son of the late Henry and Katherine Hoffman Stamatis.

Paul was a graduate of the Thomas A. Edison Vocational and Technical High School in 1972. He was married to the former Barbara McNiff for 37 years.

Paul was a manager at Walmart and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and kayaking. Paul enjoyed hanging out at his pool and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Cassandra Stamatis; and a brother, Gregory Stamatis.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Sydney Stamatis of Jonesboro, Ark., Jake Stamatis of Memphis, Tenn., and Jeffrey Stamatis of Tunkhannock.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .

For direction or online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -