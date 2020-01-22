|
Paul Gerard Stamatis, 67, of Tunkhannock, passed away at the Danville Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2020.
Paul was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Dec. 6, 1952, and he was son of the late Henry and Katherine Hoffman Stamatis.
Paul was a graduate of the Thomas A. Edison Vocational and Technical High School in 1972. He was married to the former Barbara McNiff for 37 years.
Paul was a manager at Walmart and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and kayaking. Paul enjoyed hanging out at his pool and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Cassandra Stamatis; and a brother, Gregory Stamatis.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Sydney Stamatis of Jonesboro, Ark., Jake Stamatis of Memphis, Tenn., and Jeffrey Stamatis of Tunkhannock.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020