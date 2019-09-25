|
|
Peter Allen Brozonis Jr., 80, of Laceyville (Rush), passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
Peter was born on Jan. 11, 1939, at home in Laceyville, the son of the late Peter (d. Nov. 28, 1975) and Alice Kocher Brozonis, Sr. (d. Feb. 8, 1993).
He attended the Rush School.
Peter was a heavy equipment operator, a log truck driver, and operated his family quarry business. He loved running big equipment. He was very skilled and passed his knowledge on to his children.
He was a member of Honky Tonk Bar Association. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, deer hunting with his family and Louie Tomchick, coon hunting, fishing with Bill Schneiderite, and drinking beer with Donnie Herman. He treasured sitting on his back porch watching wildlife, playing his guitar for his family and friends around the fire, visiting casinos, playing Texas Hold'em and Pitch. Pete loved his 4-legged family, Chico and Marrie and loved spending time with all of his family.
Peter is survived by his daughter Sally A. Brozonis (Craig 'Perry' Naylor) of Springville; his sons: Allen J. Brozonis (Jessica Collins), of Rush, and Danny G. Brozonis (Jacki Darwish) of Cincinnati, Ohio; his grandchildren: Nathan Dull (Sarah), Brianna Deater, Anthony Brozonis, Terrence Brozonis, Allen Brozonis, Nicholas Darling, and Brock Darling; his great-grandchildren: Kayden Dull, Brandon Dull, Isabella Legg, and Jerrid Lozenski Jr.; the mother of his children Carol Rudolph Brozonis of Montrose; his sisters: Betty Farley of Endicott, N.Y., Nancy Johnson (Gary) of Rush, and Patricia Lyman (Eric) of Rush; special friend Chris Dull of Rush; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his longtime companion Mary Wilcox Shatinsky (d. Oct. 28, 2014); his brother Douglas Brozonis (d. May 27, 1959); and his brother-in-law Francis Farley.
A memorial service for Peter will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to the Rushville Cemetery Association, c/o Reggie Quick, 778 SR 858, Lawton, PA 18828.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 25, 2019