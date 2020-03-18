Home

Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
PETER WALTER


1956 - 2020
PETER WALTER Obituary
Peter Walter III, 63, of Laceyville, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020.

Peter was born on Nov. 7, 1956, the son of the late Peter (d. Dec. 7, 2016) and Lois Jeannette Farr (d. Jan. 2, 2018) Walter Jr.

He was a graduate of the Scranton School for the Deaf.

He enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, planting flowers, and decorating for the holidays. Peter took great pleasure baking with Patty Armitage, playing marbles, watching scary movies, yard selling, attending local carnivals, and watching his favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon. He loved his dog, Mischief, and spending time with his family.

Peter is survived by his siblings: Robert Walter (Delilah VanHouten) of Laceyville; Deborah Smith (Terry Williams) of Lime Hill; and Paul Walter of Wyalusing; his special niece, Alexia Kintner; special friends: Rachel Burnside and Richard VanHouten; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane Allen Walter Sr. (d. Mar. 25, 2009); and his grandmother, Nellie Walter Russick (d. Oct. 3, 2007).

Funeral services for Peter will be held on Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Dolly Tarreto of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
