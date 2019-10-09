|
Philip Michael Felker, also lovingly known as Bubba, broke free from his chains of addiction on Sept. 30, 2019.
Born May 18, 1993, to his parents: Robert Felker of Sugar Hollow, and Rhonda Felker of Tunkhannock.
Philip was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School class of 2011. He was an avid athlete and enjoyed and excelled in graphic arts and design. He was a member of the District 15 baseball team representing Tunkhannock in their multiple championship runs. His love of football, he shared with his dad Bob.
Phillip was the most envied hunter at his grandfather's property in Monroe Township for bagging the nicest buck ever taken off the mountain.
The light of his life and the reason he fought so hard to overcome his vulnerabilities were his daughters Peyton Mae Felker and Aaliyah Sage Felker who held his heart in their hands.
Throughout his struggles, Philip remained loyal to his friends and family. Often putting himself aside to help brighten someone else's day. Bubba's gift to the world was his humorous, quick witted, sarcastic, slapstick outlook on life. He accepted any challenge to make someone laugh when the situation needed to take a new direction.
Philip is preceded in death by his brother Tim Felker; 'Kathi Mom' Felker; grandfather Jacob 'Skip' Felker; uncle Bill Felker; uncle Bill Ball; and aunt Kim Felker.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and daughters, are brothers: Rob Felker, of Harrisburg, Justin Felker of Monroe Township, and Austin Kohut of Scranton; sisters: Alicia Kohut of Wilkes Barre, Amanda Kohut of Scranton, and April Shultz of Factoryville; paternal grandmother Marge Felker of Monroe Township; maternal grandparents Tom and Sandy Hill of Tunkhannock; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Bubba's celebration of life service took place on Monday, Oct. 7, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019