Ralph Harvey, 66, of Meshoppen, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre in Hanover Township. Born on Jan. 18, 1954, he was the son of the late Almon J. Harvey (d. 1989) and Olive E. Dymond Harvey (d. 2006).
Growing up in Meshoppen, Ralph developed his simple approach to life as well as a love for sports and the outdoors. After earning his GED, he began his 30-year career at Milnes Engineering in Tunkhannock, where he began as a laborer and saw his hard work pay off with an eventual promotion to supervisor.
Ralph enjoyed all sports but his favorite was golf. He especially loved playing with his family and was a member of the Wednesday night golf league at Stone Hedge Golf Course. Ralph was frequently involved in other outdoor activities including hunting and fishing and, when he decided to come inside, could often be found sitting at the slot machines in his favorite casino.
In addition to his father, Almon J. Harvey, and mother, Olive E. Harvey, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald Harvey (d. 1947); Harry Harvey (d. 1984); Earl Almon Harvey (d. 2000); and William Harvey (d. 2010); and sisters: Joan Harvey (d. 1962); Connie Sherwood (d. 2007); Shirley Hallock (d. 2008); Alberta Belcher (d. 2012); Charlotte Hunter (d. 2013); Lena Faye Oakes (d. 2014); and Sharon Harvey (d. 2014).
Ralph is survived by his brothers: James Harvey (Phyllis) of Brookville; Albert Harvey (Allison) of Harveys Lake; and Selim Harvey (Sandy) of Dallas; sisters: Anna Wandell of Durhamville, N.Y.; Betty Lou Vaow (Jack) of Meshoppen; Donna Shoemaker of Mehoopany; and Judy Harvey of Centermoreland; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Ralph will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR6 Meshoppen PA with Rev. Gary Myers officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
