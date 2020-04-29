Home

RALPH MCCOOK

RALPH MCCOOK Obituary
Ralph (Cook) E. McCook IV, 68, of Tunkhannock, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, after complications from an extended illness. He was the husband of Valerie Giberson McCook,

He was the son of Ralph E. McCook III, of Richland, and the late Nancy Carpenter Yordy.

He is survived by a sister, Denise McCook Bollard and husband Ted.

Also surviving are children: Kerith Greenawalt and husband Harry, Michael McCook and partner Kevin Burd, and Rory McCook and wife Kate; stepchildren: Chris Howell and wife Joy, and Tara Wilbur; grandchildren: Derek, Trevor, Owen, Olivia, Nicole, Michaela and Curtis; and a great granddaughter Sophia.

Services are private.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020
