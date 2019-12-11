|
|
Randy Alan Blaisure, of North Vernon, Ind., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 12, 1959, Montrose, the son of Charles and Augusta Harvey Blaisure.
Mr. Blaisure was a 1977 graduate of Elk Lake High School in Dimock. He worked for Ferguson Trucking in Edinburgh and loved animals and enjoyed computer work.
Survivors include brothers: John (Beverly) Blaisure of Spring Mills, Terry (Mariel) Blaisure of Tunkhannock, and Eugene (Denise) Blaisure of Unadilla, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Blaisure was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Charles Blaisure.
In keeping with the family's wishes, cremation is planned with no services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Randy's name to your local SPCA.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019