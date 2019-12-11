Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street
North Vernon, IN 47265
(812) 346-3977
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY BLAISURE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY BLAISURE


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDY BLAISURE Obituary
Randy Alan Blaisure, of North Vernon, Ind., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1959, Montrose, the son of Charles and Augusta Harvey Blaisure.

Mr. Blaisure was a 1977 graduate of Elk Lake High School in Dimock. He worked for Ferguson Trucking in Edinburgh and loved animals and enjoyed computer work.

Survivors include brothers: John (Beverly) Blaisure of Spring Mills, Terry (Mariel) Blaisure of Tunkhannock, and Eugene (Denise) Blaisure of Unadilla, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Blaisure was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Charles Blaisure.

In keeping with the family's wishes, cremation is planned with no services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Randy's name to your local SPCA.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -