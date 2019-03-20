Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond C. Hoene. View Sign

RAYMOND HOENE

Mar. 14, 2019

Raymond C. Hoene, 82, of Tunkhannock passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Joyce who lovingly cared for him during his final years.

Born in Corona, Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Camp) Hoene.

Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Grumman Aerospace in 1993 after a 33-year career. He was an exceptional cook and passed many cherished recipes down to his family and friends.

He will be forever loved and deeply missed by his children, Diane and husband Joseph Grasso, Dalton and Edward and wife Carla Hoene, of Hicksville, N.Y.

'Poppa' is remembered best as the proudest grandfather in the world to Joseph Grasso, Jennifer and husband Tyler Coleman, and Nicholas and Cristiana Hoene. He brought his 'pom-poms' to every event and never missed an opportunity to let his grandchildren know that they were adored - and he was adored right back.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959,

