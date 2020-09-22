|
Raymond R. Taylor "Ray" of Tunkhannock passed away gently on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Tyler Memorial Hospital after a long struggle with COPD.
Ray was born in Richmond Borough, Staten Island, N.Y. June 30, 1933. Ray was the son of the late George and Viola Walters Taylor.
Ray served in the Army for approximately three years. He had a long career of custodial services in Queens, N.Y. and at the Tunkhannock Area School District, along with many years of being a supervisor of various residential buildings in Queen, N.Y. He enjoyed sharing the good news about God's Kingdom as one of the Jehovah's Witnesses for over 60 years.
If you knew Ray, you would remember him as a hard worker and one whom would always be ready to offer a hand to someone in need. He loved gardening, telling jokes whether funny or not. He often considered himself the frustrated mechanic. Ray always had a love for animals, especially his dog, CoCo, she was his companion for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Viola; siblings: George, Arthur, and Bea; and his eldest son Henry.
Ray is survived by his wife Carol Mitchell Taylor of 33 years and their daughter, Brooke Zeidner, husband Benjamin; his elder children: Raymond, wife Mary, William, finance Kara Davis, Diane Taylor Blad, Douglas, wife Terri, Laura Taylor Layaou, Timothy, wife Sabia and their mother Jacqueline. Also surviving are Ray's sisters: Beverly and Barbara and brother Wayne; and many surviving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. At the convenience of the family, Ray's cremated remains will be scattered at a future time.
