Mrs. Regina Eleanor Long, 81, of Laceyville (Golden Hill) was received into God's Care late Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, from the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.



Regina was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Stowell, the daughter of the late Elmer Smith and Eunice Douglas Smith Dodge.



Growing up in Stowell, Wyoming County, she was a graduate of Laceyville High School with the class of 1955. On the day after her graduation, on June 4, 1955, Regina became the bride of Charles E. Long, being married at the home of Charles's aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Leland Long, in South Auburn. While Charles was serving his country with the United States Marine Corps, Regina and Charles were stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., during his enlistment. Regina always said that their time at Camp Lejeune was the favorite time of their lives.



All of her life, Regina was a full-time housewife and homemaker for her husband and their two daughters. She always loved to make sure her home was as neat and tidy inside as it was out. She enjoyed doing her housekeeping, cooking, and baking, especially in preparation for Christmas, and tending to her plants and flowers. In her later years, she especially looked forward to her class reunions at the Laceyville Alumni Banquet every year, as well as her annual Christmas shopping outing with her oldest granddaughter. In her spare time, Regina was an avid reader, loved her crocheting, and spending time with her favorite cat, 'Kitty.' Most of all she enjoyed all of the time that she spent with her family and friends.



Preceding Regina in death was her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Long, who passed away on May 20, 2012.



Surviving are her two daughters: Katrina Jean and her husband Ray Davis of Laceyville, and Linda Sue Cook of Berwick. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda Davis of Wellsboro, Natasha (Phillip) McKeon of Laceyville, Hector Davis of Laceyville, Katherine (USMC Captain Justin) Nole, stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., Reagan (Jessika) Davis of North Towanda, Zachary F. Lockburner of Laceyville, Yuri P. Lockburner of Spring Hill, Holly (John) Kelly of Berwick, and Lorretta (Reece) Musselman of Berwick; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way. Regina is also survived by four sisters: Helen Smith of Tunkhannock, Donna (John) Robinson and Martha (Ira) Robinson, both of Meshoppen, and Bonnie Vitonovetz of Laceyville; and a brother Harold (Patricia) Smith of Danielsville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Dodge, of Towanda; two sisters: Betty Smith and Carol Smith Davis; and three brothers: Donald Smith, James Smith, and Robert Smith.



Funeral services will be held from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, on Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. with a longtime family friend, Rev. Richard Camp, officiating. Private graveside services will be in the North Flat Cemetery in Laceyville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Braintrim Baptist Church Deacons Fund, P.O. Box 281, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821 or on its website, www.rmhdanville.org/donations/.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 26, 2019