Reva May Cardi, 82, of Athens, passed away at her home in Athens, on March 6, 2020, following her year-long courageous battle with cancer with the love from her family beside her.
She was born in Athens on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Gerald and Beatrice (Post) Young. Reva's grandparents, May F. Cogswell (Pierce) Post and Willis Clink married and helped raise her on the Victory Farm in North Waverly, N.Y.
Reva was in the church choir during her childhood years in the 1940s. In her adult years, Reva was a member of the First Church of God in Sayre, where she served on the Board of Trustees and on several committees.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1956 and then married Gerald Townsand of Chemung, N.Y. They started and raised their family of four children in Chemung, N.Y. on Wyncoop Creek Road near Gerald's parents Ernest and Florence Townsand. Reva started working outside of the home in the late 1960s as a waitress and continued for 34 years. She was a hard-working, beautiful waitress who served her customers at the Double R, Jolly Farmer, Ann's Truckstop, and other diners with a great love for conversation and food.
Reva was very grateful for Leo, her second husband for the past 32 years together who devoted his life to making her happy. They traveled together with her loving brother Louie and his wife, Geraldine Young, and her daughter, Linda and her husband Terry Kerr. In her retirement years, she stayed active selling Avon products for 13 years reaching the sales milestone in the President's Club receiving her Mrs. Albee award. She enjoyed researching and preserving stories of her family roots and entering the data on the Ancestry website. She also worked part-time for a few years for Williams Auto Sales. Reva loved her sisters and brothers and spending time with her family and friends. We have fond memories of the cherished items she embroidered and crocheted, and the strawberry jam, pies, apple crisp, and sugar cookies. She was a loving mother who worked hard all her life to give what she could to her children and others.
Reva was a strong-willed woman who made sure things got done in her life. She was the bond that kept us together, the keeper of our secrets, and no matter what adversity she faced she did so with inner strength. Soar with the Angels, Reva… we love you, and you will be missed!
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen Erb and Mary Phillips; brothers: Emery Young and Fred Young; and nephews: Donald Patterson Jr., Emery Young, Jr., and Steve Young.
Reva leaves behind her beloved husband of 32 years, Leo Cardi at home; a brother and sister-in-law, Louie and Geraldine Young of Waverly, N.Y.; sisters-in-law: Lucille Young of Elmira, N.Y., and Joan Young of Maryville, Tenn.; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Terry Kerr of Meshoppen; sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Cindy Townsand of Sayre, John and Julie Townsand of Sayre, and Thomas and Melissa Townsand of Ridgebury; step-daughter, Jeannette Cardi of Endicott, N.Y.; step-son and his wife, Leo Jr. and Mary Cardi of Peoria, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Reva's memory to a .
The family would like to thank the Guthrie Hospice Staff and friends at the Chemung View Apartments. God Bless You All!
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020