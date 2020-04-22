|
Richard C. Sabatelle, 76, of Laceyville, passed away at Wyalusing Personal Care Home in Wyalusing on April 17, 2020.
Richard was born in Scranton, on Dec. 2, 1943, son of the late Nicholas and Ellen Sabatelle.
In his earlier years, Richard grew up in Scranton. He attended Scranton High School and graduated in 1963. After high school, Richard attended Johnson Trade School and majored in machine.
Richard served his country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War from Sept. 7, 1964, and was honorably discharged on June 8, 1972.
Later in life, Richard moved to Laceyville, where he would find his new home.
Richard had many jobs over the years which included plumbing, construction and owning his own wholesale produce company. He was part of the Local 669 BTJ Sprinkler Fitter Union and worked in several different locations.
Richard started attending and showing dogs at an early age. Richard had several dogs that placed first place during shows over the years. His favorite breed of dog was an Afghan. During his time showing dogs he made tons of friends who became his family over the years. Richard treasured the time his wife, Debra Kunkle Sabatelle, showed dogs with him every weekend. He also enjoyed going to auctions and buying the mystery boxes. He enjoyed watching his step grandchildren play sports, and he was always one of the first ones there to support them.
He is survived by his sons: Richard Christopher Sabatelle of Clarks Summit, and Jesse Sabatelle of Newton Ransom; his daughters: Carie Sabatelle (Paul) Hildebrand of Waverly Township, and Danielle Sabatelle of Easton; his stepchildren: Mark Taluba of Glen Rock, Tony (Melissa) Kunkle of Laceyville, Malindia (Brad) Fassett of Laceyville, and Tiffany Kunkle of Tunkhannock; his brother, Michael (Carole) Sabatelle of Old Forge; sister Deborah (Dan) Kuhne of Parksley, Va.; his brother-in-law, Richard Hellard Sr. of Scranton; and sister-in-law, Anne Sabatelle of Scranton. He is also survived by several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kunkle Sabatelle, whom he married on April 12, 2008; his brother James Sabatelle; his sister, Judith Sabatelle Hellard; and close friend, Dick Koza.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home and Guthrie Hospice for the many acts of kindness and care given to Richard over the time that Richard was at their facility and under care.
Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic a private burial will be held at the Lacey Street Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of Flowers a donation may be made in Richard's name to the Goodwill Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020