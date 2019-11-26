Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Richard G. Stevens


1943 - 2019
Richard G. Stevens Obituary
Richard G. Stevens, 76, of Mehoopany, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Patricia Stevens in October.
Born in Meshoppen on March 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard B. Stevens and survived by his mother Evelyn Hayden Stevens.
He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.
Rick served his country in the United States Air Force serving as Air Police for the Canine Unit. He was a decorated athlete for Tunkhannock and coached baseball for the F.W.M and R.T.L.
Rick is survived by his son, Richard D. and wife Gina of Jenningsville; daughters: Lisa Croasdale of Falls, Tammy Mowry and husband Alex of South Alburn, and April Powers and husband Mark of Lake Carey; sister Joyce Tupper; grandchildren: Cody, Kristyn, and Shelby Croasdale, Lacey and Eric Evans, Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz, Mariah and Ricky Stevens, Amanda and Jason Mowry, and Cambria and Milania Powers.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hiram Stevens.
Family and friends are invited to attend Rick's funeral service which was set for Saturday Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Charles Bishop presiding. Interment to follow in the North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. Viewing hours were set for 4-8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Full military honors will be performed on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rick's name to Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 SR 4002 Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, 2019
