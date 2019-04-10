RICHARD MACIALEK
Mar. 31, 2019
Richard Louis Macialek Jr., 52, of Tunkhannock, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He was born in Bellefonte on Feb. 11, 1967, and he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Mary Snyder Macialek.
Rich was a 1985 graduate of Bellefonte High School and he earned his bachelor's degree from the Belmont Music Business School in Nashville, Tenn.
Rich worked at the Centre Daily Times and for his father's business Rich Mac Systems.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary Macialek.
He is survived by his sister Cathy and husband Randy Vogelgesang; a niece Laura and her husband Eric Garfinkel; and a nephew Scott Vogelgesang.
Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please make a donation on Rich's behalf to .
www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 10, 2019