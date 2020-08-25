Home

More Obituaries for RICHARD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD SMITH

RICHARD SMITH Obituary

Richard E. Smith, 62, of Nicholson, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.

Born in Meshoppen, he is the son of Olive Hanyon Smith and the late Arvin Smith.

He had been employed as a foreman at the Maid Rite meat packing plant.

Richard is survived by three sons: Josh, Ryan, and Richard Jr.; three daughters: Diana Latshaw, Katie Fiorentino, and Paige Smith; four brothers: Larry (Eileen) Smith, Ronald (Mary) Smith, William (Connie) Smith, and Robert (Linda) Smith; two sisters: Brenda (Wes) Warner and Nancy Smith; and nine grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother, Bart.

A graveside memorial service will be held a later date.

The family would like memorial donations to be made to the Lake Carey Fire Hall in honor of Richard E. Smith.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.


