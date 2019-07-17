Richard D. Stark Jr., of Mehoopany, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Gardens in Tunkhannock.



He was born in Scranton on June 7, 1941, son of the late Richard D. and Dorothy Galbraith Stark.



Dick was a 1959 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, had an Associate of Arts in accounting from Keystone Junior College class of 1961, and attended Wilkes College.



Dick was employed in 1963 at Citizen's National Bank as a bookkeeper. He advanced rapidly to drive-up teller three months later and then proceeded to lobby teller before becoming head teller in 1969.



In 1969, Citizens Bank was purchased by United Penn Bank, and in 1971 he was promoted to assistant cashier. In June of 1972, he became branch manager and was promoted to assistant vice president in December of 1973. In 1976 he became full vice president later serving as regional manager and market manager of Mellon Bank. In 1998, he joined Grange National Bank as vice president where he worked until he retired from First Liberty Bank in 2004.



Dick was very active in his community serving as auditor, supervisor, and planning commission member for North Branch Township. He was the director of the Wyoming County Chapter of the American Red Cross serving as chapter treasurer.



He was an active member of the Tunkhannock Rotary Club, past president and holder of numerous Paul Harris Fellow Awards. He was an active member of Triton Hose Company having served as treasurer of the fire man's relief fund, and a former director of the Wyoming County United Fund.



Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years Marilyn Lee Stark; son Richard, software architect, and wife Laurel Park, of Michigan; daughter, Sarah Rhinard, teacher Tunkhannock Area School, and husband Edwin; grandchildren, Daniel Whipple and fiancé Stephanie Scavone, and Lydia Whipple; brother, Thomas G. Stark; three nephews: Matthew, James, and Adam.



Family and friends are invited to Dick's celebration of life service on Wednesday, July 24, at the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 309 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock, from 6 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's name to Wyoming County Chapter of the American Red Cross, 2880 Route 6, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019