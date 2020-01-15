|
Richard "Dick" L. Vosik, age 70, of Mehoopany, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
Dick was born on July 18, 1949 in Kingston, the son of the late Leo (d. 1995) and Genevieve Tribender Vosik (d. 2004). He was a graduate of Plymouth High School with the class of 1964. After high school Dick served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
Dick was employed in the Central Maintenance Department with Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany for 36 and a half years.
He was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and the St. Joachim Church. He was also a member of the Rought Hall American Legion Post # 510 in Black Walnut. Dick was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially pheasants in South Dakota. He and his wife of 46 years, Kathryn "Kathy" Ross Vosik, loved to travel and camp throughout the Midwest. Their favorite landing spot was in South Dakota and had fond memories of photographing brown bears in Alaska and Canada. Dick also took great pride in tagging mountain lions in Idaho for two years.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy, whom he married on March 10, 1973; his brother, Robert Vosick and his wife, Teresa, of Shikshinny; his brother/sister-in-laws: Donald Ross of Milan, Eugene Ross of Sayre, Gerald Ross of Sayre, George "Jay" and Marilyn Ross of Sugar Run, Ronald and ReeAnn Ross of Sugar Run, and Joan Ross of Wyalusing; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Vosik (d. 1972) and his brother-in-law, Richard Ross (d. 2018).
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. from the St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Meshoppen, with Father Peter Tran of the church officiating. Military honors will be conducted preceding the mass by the members of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, the Dennis Strong American Legion Post #457, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post #3583. Interment will follow at the St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dick's name to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 245 Senate Street, Wyalusing, PA or to the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, 328 Old Route 6, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020