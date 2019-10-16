|
Robert Blom, 85, of Rush, passed away, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. His wife, Arlene (Osterholt) Blom predeceased him in 2005.
Born May 31, 1934, in Paterson, N.J., he was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Buys) Blom.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s.
Robert was employed by Nabisco Brands in New Jersey for 35 years as a Salesman. After retiring in 1987, he worked for Sam's Club as a greeter for 18 years.
He was a member of Birchardville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon until 2018. He loved his years of directing the music there. Additionally, Robert played the tuba in many bands, most recently the German Band, Conklin, N.Y. He also loved participating in the Montrose Christmas Chorale for many years.
Robert loved trains. Especially the Morris County Central Railroad in New Jersey, where he did whatever was needed, but most enjoyed being Santa Claus for all of their Christmas runs. He also had many other interests, which led to very interesting discussions. His imagination was vast.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Nancy Blom of Lebanon, Tenn., John and Jean Blom of Fort McCoy, Fla., and Steven Blom of Rush; daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy Lynn Addice of Springville, Kimberly and Rodney Williams of Detroit, Mich., Cathy Blom and Steve Pettis of Tunkhannock, and Teresa Blom of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: Rebecca, Jacey, Jake, Nicolette, Michael, Daniel, Jenna, Rodney Jr., Jesus, Bishop, A-lyviah, Victoria, and Serena; great grandchildren: Karrah, Rosalyn, Jackson, Myles, and Luca; a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Ann Blom of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Services are at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Inc., Montrose.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
If desired, please consider memorial contributions to either the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or , 961 Marcon Blvd. Suite 452, Allentown, PA 18109.
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019