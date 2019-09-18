|
Robert Edwin Brown, 83, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his entire family.
Bob was born in 1936 to Albert and Lurrene Brown.
He grew up in Fair Lawn, N.J., and moved his family to Hop Bottom in 1970. Later in life Bob moved to Dimock, and later resided in Tunkhannock during the summer and Ocala, Fla., during the winter.
Bob was a skilled mechanic, working in Midland Park, N.J., for 18 years. He started his own construction and remodeling business shortly after moving to Pennsylvania. Word of his workmanship spread quickly and he was known for not only his high quality work but also his warm demeanor. Bob's son, Steve, took over his business and continues that tradition today.
Bob enjoyed many pastimes. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and especially fishing his entire life. He also had a tremendous love of music, became an accomplished gardener later in life, and never met a puzzle he couldn't beat. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and had endless pride for their accomplishments.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol; his three sons: Jim, Steve and Bob, and their wives, Sue, Sandy and Deb; six grandchildren: Angela, Kelly, Colton, Chansen, Aidan and Avery; and his sister Peggy.
Bob was predeceased by his sister Marilyn; and his brother Rich.
Bob also leaves behind many friends, as he made them easily wherever he went.
Bob lived larger than life and although his passing leaves a big hole in the lives of his family and friends, he left them with an endless supply of tall tales of his many escapades.
A viewing will be held at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the same funeral home. An interment ceremony will take place at the Dimock Cemetery 4 p.m., Thursday.
The family requests donations be sent to in lieu of flowers, .
For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019