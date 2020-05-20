|
Robert J. Calvert, 95, of Lake Winola, passed away on May 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Julia Hulbert Calvert.
Born in Tunkhannock on Nov. 30, 1924, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Grace Robinson Calvert.
He served his country in World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army.
Bob was a retiree of Procter and Gamble as a welder after 20 years in 1987 he then began working for American Asphalt for 20 years. He was a member of the Dennis Strong American Legion Post, a former member of the Temple Lodge 248 in Tunkhannock, now the Nicholson Lodge 438 F & AM, and a member of Kiwanis Club.
He was an avid golfer and bowler playing in numerous leagues.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Ruby Ann Garnet; brother, Thomas J. Calvert; grandchildren who he raised: Shelia Boyce, David J. Ball, Robbin Purdy (Rich), John E. Ball (Christina), and Lisa Tewksbury (Doug); 11 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; best friend and brother-in-law, Marshall Kasson.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by brothers: Kenneth and Orvel Calvert; sisters: Helen Barton, Jean Mottillo, Anna Milici, and Arlene Calvert.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place with interment in Vosburg Cemetery.
Bob's funeral service was live-streamed Tuesday at noon.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 20, 2020