Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
ROBERT COMPTON
ROBERT COMPTON

ROBERT COMPTON Obituary
Robert E. Compton, of Meshoppen, died Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Elsie Elliott Compton. He is preceded in death by his first wife Margret Compton.

Born in Rahwah, N.J. on Jan. 13, 1934, he was son of the late Louis and Ethel Compton. Bob was a retired tractor trailer driver and enjoyed farming.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Louis, Carl, Richard, Thomas, William and Arthur; sisters: Ethel Yepello and Betty Selby; and step-daughter Tracey Terry.

He is survived by his son Scott and wife Mary of Coatsville; brother Douglas and wife Irene Compton; sister Maybelle and husband Jack of DeLaRosa Summerfield, Fla.; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at the request of Robert.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019
