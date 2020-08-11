|
Robert L. Harvey, 80, of Centermoreland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Born in Kingston Township, he was the son of the late Raymond and Esther Prothero Harvey.
He was a graduate of Kingston Twp. High School.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming on his property.
Robert was a member of the West Falls Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, the former Sarah May Frankie; daughter, Robin Dunn; and sister, Crystal Shaver.
Surviving are daughter Deborah L. Harvey of Florida; sons: Robert Harvey, Jr. and wife Sandie of Harveys Lake, and Donald Harvey and wife Elizabeth of Centermoreland; son-in-law James Dunn of Centermoreland; grandchildren: Mike, Kimmie, Robert and wife Kierstyn, Jessica, Erin, and Donald Jr.; great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Amber, Joelle, Robert, Kaylee and Mason; brothers Roy Harvey and wife Charlotte, Glen Harvey and wife Peggy, Keith Harvey and wife Sue, and Richard Harvey and wife Cindy; sisters Novella Huey and companion John Engler, Kay Ann Miller and husband Joseph, and Linda Clement: and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at West Falls Baptist Church, 196 Church St., Falls. Pastor Tom Harmon will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.