Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
West Falls Baptist Church
196 Church St.
Falls, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
West Falls Baptist Church
196 Church St
Falls, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HARVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT HARVEY Obituary

Robert L. Harvey, 80, of Centermoreland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Born in Kingston Township, he was the son of the late Raymond and Esther Prothero Harvey.

He was a graduate of Kingston Twp. High School.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming on his property.

Robert was a member of the West Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, the former Sarah May Frankie; daughter, Robin Dunn; and sister, Crystal Shaver.

Surviving are daughter Deborah L. Harvey of Florida; sons: Robert Harvey, Jr. and wife Sandie of Harveys Lake, and Donald Harvey and wife Elizabeth of Centermoreland; son-in-law James Dunn of Centermoreland; grandchildren: Mike, Kimmie, Robert and wife Kierstyn, Jessica, Erin, and Donald Jr.; great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Amber, Joelle, Robert, Kaylee and Mason; brothers Roy Harvey and wife Charlotte, Glen Harvey and wife Peggy, Keith Harvey and wife Sue, and Richard Harvey and wife Cindy; sisters Novella Huey and companion John Engler, Kay Ann Miller and husband Joseph, and Linda Clement: and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at West Falls Baptist Church, 196 Church St., Falls. Pastor Tom Harmon will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10a.m. until time of service at the church.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -