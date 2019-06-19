|
|
Robert J. Ross, 81, of Tunkhannock, died June 13, 2019, at Geisinger Danville.
Born on Jan. 23, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Mary R. Regan Ross. Bob attended Tunkhannock Area School District and retired from PennDOT.
Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Ross; daughter, Jennifer Ross-Hauber and husband Thomas; brother, Thomas Ross; and grandchildren: Keirsten Sopinski, Christopher Hauber and Jack Hauber.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, James Ross and brother, Frank Ross.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bob's graveside celebration on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. from Sunnyside Cemetery with Rev. Lou Divis presiding.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from June 19 to June 25, 2019