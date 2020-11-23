|
Robert F. Jayne, 78, of Laceyville, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Jean Allen Jayne (d. July 9, 1974) and Frank Jayne (d. February 2, 1990).
Bob was born June 26, 1942 in Towanda.
Bob grew up in Meshoppen, and served his country in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966, and served in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1970. He owned and operated the Black Walnut Car Wash for many years. He retired from Procter & Gamble in 1997.
After his retirement, he was an avid golfer for many years winning a number of league championships at Tall Pines Golf Course. He enjoyed traveling and visiting new places, NASCAR, and was a car enthusiast always trading cars.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his daughters most of all. He would take Delicia to endless hockey games and concerts growing up. He would always make sure Delania and her friends had pizza and were properly scared while watching scary movies.
Bob absolutely adored his granddaughters always beaming from ear to ear when talking about them. They were his world.
On May 11, 2013, Bob married Susan Pattison Jones, the love of his life. They spent all of their time together and enjoyed shopping, traveling and countless hours of watching the Food Network. Bob was always coming up with new recipes and enjoyed using his smoker and especially sharing his food for his numerous family dinners he hosted.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan. His daughters: Delaina Jayne (Duane Naugle) and Delicia Brown; step-children: Valarie Johnson and Jonathan Jones; his granddaughters: Meira Naugle, Nadia, Elliana, Abriella, and Aliza Brown; and many step-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the United Mitochondrial Disease foundation at www.umdf.org or 8085 Salisbury Rd. Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 in honor of his granddaughter, Abriella (Abbi) Brown.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.
