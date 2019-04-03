Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MCCARTHY. View Sign

ROBERT MCCARTHY



Mar. 29, 2019



Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all...



Surrounded by his family, Robert F. McCarthy Jr., 47 of LeRaysville, passed away on Friday morning, March 29, 2019.



Robbie was born on Oct. 19, 1971, in Towanda, a son of the late Yvonne (Johnson) and Robert F. McCarthy Sr.



Robbie was a member of the Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1991. An avid NASCAR fan, Robbie enjoyed cheering on Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott. He so adored his sisters Lori and Brenda and loved to travel the countryside with them.



Robbie will be greatly missed by his sisters and brother-in-law: Lori and Dennis Faux of Falls, and Brenda McCarthy of LeRaysville; his nieces and nephews: Eric (Jodie) Edwards of Virginia, Angela Edwards of Falls, Cory Faux of Dallas, Joe McCarthy of Waverly, N.Y., Justin Shaffer of LeRaysville, and Jake Shaffer of Athens; his special great nieces and nephews: Elijah, Aliyah, Reiley, Eric Jr., and Ethan; and his uncle and aunt Alan and Sally McCarthy.



Robbie was welcomed into heaven by his parents Yvonne and Robert F. McCarthy; maternal grandparents: Admiral and Florence Johnson; and paternal grandparents: Joseph McCarthy and Norma Anderson.



Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dille Parish United Church of Christ, 903 Main St., LeRaysville. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with his cousin, Sharon Rockefeller, officiating. A luncheon and period of fellowship will follow at the Parish House.



ROBERT MCCARTHYMar. 29, 2019Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all...Surrounded by his family, Robert F. McCarthy Jr., 47 of LeRaysville, passed away on Friday morning, March 29, 2019.Robbie was born on Oct. 19, 1971, in Towanda, a son of the late Yvonne (Johnson) and Robert F. McCarthy Sr.Robbie was a member of the Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1991. An avid NASCAR fan, Robbie enjoyed cheering on Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott. He so adored his sisters Lori and Brenda and loved to travel the countryside with them.Robbie will be greatly missed by his sisters and brother-in-law: Lori and Dennis Faux of Falls, and Brenda McCarthy of LeRaysville; his nieces and nephews: Eric (Jodie) Edwards of Virginia, Angela Edwards of Falls, Cory Faux of Dallas, Joe McCarthy of Waverly, N.Y., Justin Shaffer of LeRaysville, and Jake Shaffer of Athens; his special great nieces and nephews: Elijah, Aliyah, Reiley, Eric Jr., and Ethan; and his uncle and aunt Alan and Sally McCarthy.Robbie was welcomed into heaven by his parents Yvonne and Robert F. McCarthy; maternal grandparents: Admiral and Florence Johnson; and paternal grandparents: Joseph McCarthy and Norma Anderson.Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dille Parish United Church of Christ, 903 Main St., LeRaysville. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with his cousin, Sharon Rockefeller, officiating. A luncheon and period of fellowship will follow at the Parish House.Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019

