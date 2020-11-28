Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Luzerne Avenue
West Pittston, PA
View Map
ROBERT MORGAN Obituary

Robert E. Morgan, 81, a resident of Falls, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home.

Born and raised in Pittston, he was a son of the late Robert A. Morgan and Dorothy Morgan Maney.

He proudly served his country as a cook and later as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

When he came home, he worked with Tobyhanna Army Depot on radar systems until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Scalonge.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 60 years, Carole; children: Kathryn J. Madigan, and Richard E. Morgan; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister Kathryn Best; brother John Morgan and wife Patty; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday morning, Nov. 28, at the First Congregational Church of West Pittston.

Interment followed in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.


