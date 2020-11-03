|
Robert L. 'Quail' White, 86, of Stevensville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, peacefully at his home.
He was born on June 29, 1934, in White's Ferry, the son of the late William McComb White (d. Jan. 9, 1979) and Irene Besteder White (d. Jan. 22, 1979). He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the class of 1951.
Robert was employed with Whipple's Lumber as an accountant for many years. After his retirement from Whipple's in 1984, he was employed for several years at the Grange National Bank as a courier, and Walmart as a greeter then a cashier.
He was a member of Stevensville Presbyterian Church and held the office of Treasurer of the Manse from 2000-2013. He enjoyed locksmithing and woodworking. His Lincoln Continental was his pride and joy. In his younger years he was an avid body builder, enjoyed kayaking, and boating. Robert had a great sense of humor, was very quick witted with one liner jokes, and he was liked by all.
Robert is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Bradshaw) White of Stevensville; his nieces and nephews: Mark White (Linda) of Laceyville, Dave White (Cindy) of Laceyville, Linda Pallis (Gerald) of Lake Carey, and Kevin White (Betty Ann Grochal) of Meshoppen; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and special caregivers: Denise Kirk, Debbie Johnson, Kathy Pederson, and Linda White.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Gerald White (d. Aug. 31, 2010), William White (d. May 19, 2009), William's wife, Lorraine White (d. Sept. 14, 2016); brother-in-law, Gerald Bradshaw (d. May 4, 2004).
A celebration of life for Robert will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. from the Beaver Meadows Church's pavilion with Rev. David Dewing of the Stevensville Presbyterian Church officiating.
Interment will follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks will be required. There will be the option for you to stay in your vehicle and listen to the service through your car's radio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Stevensville Presbyterian Church, c/o Betty Harris, 5495 Leisure Lakes Road, Stevensville, PA 18845.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing.
