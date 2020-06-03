Home

May 25, 2020

Robert W. Zalewski, 65, of Factoryville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was the husband of Dorene (Van Roten) Zalewski. They shared 37 years of marriage.

Born in Meshoppen, he was the son of the late Thomas and Doris Zalewski. He graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School and Keystone College.

He is survived by wife Dorene Zalewski; daughter Tracy Cody and husband James and granddaughter Kinleigh of South Glastonbury, Conn.; daughter Ashley Zalewski of Scranton; and brother Ed Zalewski and wife Linda of Factoryville.

A celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Lake Winola.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from June 3 to June 4, 2020
