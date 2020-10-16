Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBIN SCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBIN SCHULTZ


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBIN SCHULTZ Obituary

Robin Dee Schultz, 49, of Tunkhannock, passed away at Tyler Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15,2020.

Robin was the daughter of the late Robert Montross and the former Debra Slocum. She was born in Tunkhannock on Feb. 27, 1971, and she was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

After high school Robin completed her bachelor's degree in teaching at Slippery Rock University and her Master's equivalency and beyond through local universities. She was married to William Mark Schultz for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her husband Bill and her were not only married but each other's best friend. Her proudest moments were the accomplishments of her family, specifically her daughters: Taylar and Kendra.

Robin had a passion for teaching, coaching and helping young children. She was a strong advocate for women empowerment. She led and inspired others with her strength, her selflessness, and most importantly her kindness. She always believed that kindness matters. She will be missed dearly, but we know she will always be with us.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by grandparents: Albert and Jean Slocum, and Donald and Geraldine Montross.

In addition to her mother, Robin is survived by her husband William Mark Schultz of Tunkhannock; daughters: Taylar and Kendra Schultz of Tunkhannock; and a brother Lance and wife Paola of Tunkhannock.

Funeral services are Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God officiating. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.

For those unable to attend, the funeral will be streamed live on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/litwin.home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robin Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be deposited or mailed to 83 East Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

For directions or online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -