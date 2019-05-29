Home

Roger C. Belles of Tunkhannock died on Friday May 24, 2019, in Tunkhannock. Born in Kingston on Jan. 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Edgar and Marie Dodgen Belles.

Roger was a 1964 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Navy veteran and worked as a laborer for numerous businesses in Wyoming County.

Roger is survived by his sister, Chrisanne and Myron Labar; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Derry, Dustin LaBar, Jessica Labar, Mekhi Labar, Samiah Labar, Doreen Simonds, Denise McConnel and David Belles; and great nieces and nephews: Kassidy Labar, Hazel Derry and Sawyer Derry.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Carrie Smurkowski.

Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service which will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019
