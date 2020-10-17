Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Whipple Dance Studio
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Whipple Dance Studio
602 Hunter Hwy #20
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RON WHIPPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RON WHIPPLE


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RON WHIPPLE Obituary

Ron Whipple, 67, passed away suddenly at home on Oct. 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kim Whipple, of 41 years.

Born in Williamsport on July 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Wayne G. Whipple and Peggy J. Martin Whipple.

Ron was the Tunkhannock Township Tax Collector and co-owner of the Whipple Performing Arts Studio. He also recently earned his Doctorate of Divinity and led the Word of Christ Church.

Ron was an avid Dallas Cowboy football fan, loved harassing the dance students, their parents and all of his family and friends. He spent hours studying the Bible and enjoyed leading Bible Studies and VBS.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Dennis Whipple of Tunkhannock; son Lincoln E. Whipple and wife Renee of Bradenton, Fla.; and daughter Juliet Hanna and husband Jim of Noxen; several grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ron's Memorial Service which is on Sunday, Oct. 18, at noon from the Whipple Dance Studio, 602 Hunter Hwy #20, Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.until the time of service on Sunday. Guests are encouraged to share stories of Ron.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -