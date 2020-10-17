|
Ron Whipple, 67, passed away suddenly at home on Oct. 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kim Whipple, of 41 years.
Born in Williamsport on July 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Wayne G. Whipple and Peggy J. Martin Whipple.
Ron was the Tunkhannock Township Tax Collector and co-owner of the Whipple Performing Arts Studio. He also recently earned his Doctorate of Divinity and led the Word of Christ Church.
Ron was an avid Dallas Cowboy football fan, loved harassing the dance students, their parents and all of his family and friends. He spent hours studying the Bible and enjoyed leading Bible Studies and VBS.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Dennis Whipple of Tunkhannock; son Lincoln E. Whipple and wife Renee of Bradenton, Fla.; and daughter Juliet Hanna and husband Jim of Noxen; several grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ron's Memorial Service which is on Sunday, Oct. 18, at noon from the Whipple Dance Studio, 602 Hunter Hwy #20, Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.until the time of service on Sunday. Guests are encouraged to share stories of Ron.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
