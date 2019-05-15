Ronald Charles DeRemer, 71, of Monroe Township, passed away Nov. 18, 2018, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born in Monroe Township on May 18, 1947, and he was the son of the late Charles and Lena Traver DeRemer. Ronald was married to the former Deanna Marie Smith for 50 years.
Ron was a 1966 graduate of Tunkhannock and soon after enlisted in the Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and attending the local dirt track car races.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Brown Sandor and a brother, Richard DeRemer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: James and Amanda DeRemer of Wyalusing; and Scott and wife Stacy DeRemer of Monroe Twp.; and eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at the Orcutt's Grove Cemetery 3341 PA-29, Tunkhannock, on May 18 at 2 p.m. with Military Honors provided by Dennis Strong Post 457.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 15, 2019