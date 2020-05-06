|
|
Ronald Francis Riecke, 60, of Meshoppen, passed away May 2, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 38 years, Annette Lisa Gentile Riecke.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., on Oct. 21, 1959. He was the son of the late John and Mary Winfield Riecke.
He was a 1978 graduate of Blue Ridge High School. He was employed by Nu Feeds Inc.
Ronald spent many years coaching his daughter's softball teams and continued to enjoy supporting and watching the local sports teams. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all his grandchildren as they were his pride and joy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Kristen Riecke and husband Ian, and Theresa Stang and husband Todd; brother, Jim Riecke and wife Mary; sisters: Debbie Seaman and husband Bill, and Sandy Riecke; sister-in-law JoAnne Riecke; grandchildren: Kayden Hunter and Grace Stang; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Wanda DePue; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Donald Riecke.
Interment services and burial were held at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock on Tuesday.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ronald's name to the Tunkhannock Baseball Association, P.O. Box 207, Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or to the Wyoming County 4-H, 71 Hollowcrest Rd., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 6, 2020