Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
View Map
RONALD SPENCER Obituary
Ronald C. Spencer, 72, of Tunkhannock, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton. His wife is the former Tammy Miller and they had been married for 26 years.

Born in Scranton, he is the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Sikos Spencer.

Prior to retiring, he was employed at Procter & Gamble for 31 years as a technician.

He was a member of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church.

Ronald is also survived by two daughters: Lori Cobb and husband Steve of Nicholson, and Ashley Spencer of Tunkhannock; two brothers: Kevin of Nicholson, and Danny and his wife Joyce of Nicholson; and a sister Diane Wood and her husband John of Kutztown.

Funeral Services by Rev. Julie Rosensteel of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

Interment will be in the Nicholson Cemetery.

A viewing took place Tuesday evening in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter in Montrose.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019
