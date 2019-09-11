|
|
Ronald W. Steele, 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, with family by his side in Wilkes Barre.
Born in McCook, Nebr., he was the son of the late Bernard and Nona Steele.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by the love of his life, Jean Steele, and his son, Kelly Dickinson.
Ron was the loving father of Liana Lang, Chandra Steele and Janessa Benedict of Nicholson. He is also survived by his brothers: Bruce Steele and Greg Steele.
In lieu of traditional services, donations in his honor can be made to the Environmental Defense Fund at https://www.edf.org/.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019