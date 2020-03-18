Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Tunkhannock, PA
RONALD STONE


1950 - 2020
RONALD STONE Obituary
Ronald D. Stone, 70, of Scranton, passed away at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He is survived by his wife Bertha Jean Rosengrant Stone.

Born in Meshoppen on Feb. 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Cecil and Marjorie Burgess Stone.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Ronald Jr. and wife Donelle, and Randy and wife Nikki; daughter, Ann Marie Johnson and husband Timothy; step son, Michael Moreau and wife Christy; step daughters: Kristie Hogan and husband Willie; brother, Dale Stone; sister, Barbara Zacharias; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his stepson, Jeremy Harris; step daughter, Michelle Mattison; and brother, Cecil (Jake) Stone.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ronald's graveside service, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock with Pastor Gary Myers presiding.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73. W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
