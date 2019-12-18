Home

RONALD TAKACS Obituary
Ronald J. Takacs, 72, of Lovelton, died Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Reul Takacs.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on June 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Jane Lesko Takacs.

Ron served his country in the United States Air Force and is a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a graduate of Carteret High School, New Jersey Class of 1965. He was employed by H&D Waste Management.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughters: Gena Warvel and fiancé Tom of Rahway, N.J., and Tina Eggert and husband Keith of South Plainfield, N.J.; sister Jane Adams and husband Jack of Toms River, N.J.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; Uncle Ray Takacs and wife Beth; and brother-in-law Charles Reul.

He was preceded in death by his son Robert A. Takacs.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019
