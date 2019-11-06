Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
RONALD ZEIBIG Obituary
Ronald H. Zeibig, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Monday Oct. 28, 2019, in the Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., May 1, 1933 son of Gustav and Helen Zeibig.

He was an Army veteran and had been employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot and several other corporations as an electrical engineer. While living on Long Island he was very active with the Boy Scouts of America serving as a Boy Scout Leader.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Summers Zeibig.

Surviving is a son Ronald Zeibig Jr. of Long Island, N.Y.; daughters: Laura Frisvold of Tunkhannock, and Susan Gaynor of Falls; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019
