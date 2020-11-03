|
On Oct. 30, 2020, Roy Spencer 'Spenny' Clark, loving father, brother, and (his favorite title) 'Pappy' passed away at the early age of 65.
He was born on March 14, 1955, to the late Jay Tripp Clark and Irene Stonier Clark in Meshoppen.
Spencer is survived by sons: Jeremy J. Clark and wife Elika of Hanover, Md., and Brian Spencer Clark and wife Jolene and grandson Alexander Spencer of Avoca. Brother Donald Clark and wife Linda of Lemon; sister Amber Zygmunt and husband Edward of Laceyville; and sister-in-law Pat Clark of Springville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Spencer was preceded in death by his brothers: Norman and Mark Clark; and nephew Preston Sherman along with his beloved and faithful companions, Ginger and Rascal.
Spencer graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School in 1973 and worked exclusively at Procter & Gamble until he retired in 1999. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards, skiing, spending time with his friends and family, playing 'fingers' at his favorite spot – the American Legion, picking on his family members, quick with a joke or prank, traveling throughout the U.S., foodie (aka accepting all food and dessert donations), watching Old Western movies, grilling a mean BBQ chicken, and, (again) fishing.
Spencer's life was spent in northeastern Pennsylvania, although he traveled much of the country. Trips included family vacations to Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Canada, California, New York, and everywhere in between where he would spend time touring the many state parks, and fish for bass, salmon, walleye, and crappie. His residence for over the last decade was a small cabin on the picturesque Crescent Lake where he would often dream about moving to Florida during the height of a Pennsylvania winter.
A proper social distanced celebration of life will be held at the Lemon Cemetery on Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
He bravely fought and defeated cancer five years ago so, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the an organization Spencer fully supported.
