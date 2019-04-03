Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY MONTROSS. View Sign

ROY MONTROSS



Mar. 22, 2019



Roy D. Montross, 58, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2019.



Born at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Meshoppen, on April 4, 1960, he was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Geraldine Montross; and brother Robert Montross.



He was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area, class of 1978. He was an avid archery and rifle hunter, loved his 'hot-rods,' 'hogs,' dirt bikes, and music. He spent his early years participating in motocross races on Sundays with his father, becoming semi-pro before settling down with his family and dedicating his life to his kids and career, traveling with the Boilermakers Local Lodge 13 out of Philadelphia, which he retired from after 30 years.



Roy was a 25-year member of the Penton Owners Group and lifetime member of the NRA and the North American Hunting Club. He loved spending time with his children, close friends, along with his three grandsons: Cole Knight, Austin Gottstein, and William Carey, where he spent time fishing, jamming in his basement, and spreading his wisdom of life, love and all its importance.



He will be remembered for his amazing kindness and always helping those in need. He will be dearly missed by all.



Roy is survived by his son, Matthew Montross; daughter, Tanya Montross; brother, Richard Montross and wife, Wanda; sister, Donna Matylewicz; and grandchildren: Cole Anthony Knight, Austin James Gottstein, and William Carey.



Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



