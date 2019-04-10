Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy R. Greenley. View Sign

ROY GREENLEY



Apr. 8, 2019



Roy R. Greenley, of Tunkhannock, died at The Meadows, Dallas, on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth M. Corby Greenley in 2016.



Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 26, 1923, he was son of the late Ralph and Ellen DeGraw Greenley.



Roy was the first in the Tunkhannock area to be awarded the American Farmer Degree. He held several leadership positions in the local Future Farmers of America chapter, as well as the Secretary of the State FFA Association. He and his wife, Ruth, were partners in receiving the "Dairy of Distinction" award and were recognized twice by Dairylea as top quality producers. Along with farming, Roy always had a love of airplanes. One of his favorite hobbies was assembling and flying model radio-control airplanes. He later took flying lessons and earned his pilot's license.



In addition to his wife, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Modrzejewski; and a brother, John (Jack) Greenley.



Surviving is a daughter, Linda Harvey Greene of Tunkhannock; brother, Carl; grandchildren: Brian and wife Sarah, Roy and wife Loraima, Robert and wife Alexis, Megan and husband,Steve Kofira, and Tammy and husband Chris Donahue; great-grandchildren: Emma, Elizabeth, Alexander, and Roland Harvey, Annalise Smith, Albert and Candace Robinson; and several great-great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to attend Roy's funeral services which will be held on Friday April 12, at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday. Interment will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local Tunkhannock FFA Chapter, 41 Philadelphia Ave., Tunkhannock, PA, 18657.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

ROY GREENLEYApr. 8, 2019Roy R. Greenley, of Tunkhannock, died at The Meadows, Dallas, on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth M. Corby Greenley in 2016.Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 26, 1923, he was son of the late Ralph and Ellen DeGraw Greenley.Roy was the first in the Tunkhannock area to be awarded the American Farmer Degree. He held several leadership positions in the local Future Farmers of America chapter, as well as the Secretary of the State FFA Association. He and his wife, Ruth, were partners in receiving the "Dairy of Distinction" award and were recognized twice by Dairylea as top quality producers. Along with farming, Roy always had a love of airplanes. One of his favorite hobbies was assembling and flying model radio-control airplanes. He later took flying lessons and earned his pilot's license.In addition to his wife, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Modrzejewski; and a brother, John (Jack) Greenley.Surviving is a daughter, Linda Harvey Greene of Tunkhannock; brother, Carl; grandchildren: Brian and wife Sarah, Roy and wife Loraima, Robert and wife Alexis, Megan and husband,Steve Kofira, and Tammy and husband Chris Donahue; great-grandchildren: Emma, Elizabeth, Alexander, and Roland Harvey, Annalise Smith, Albert and Candace Robinson; and several great-great-grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to attend Roy's funeral services which will be held on Friday April 12, at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday. Interment will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local Tunkhannock FFA Chapter, 41 Philadelphia Ave., Tunkhannock, PA, 18657.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close