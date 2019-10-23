|
Ruth Estelle Barth, 96, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, in Fernandina Beach, Fla., where she had moved to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Barth.
Previously she had lived on her beloved farm in Mehoopany, where she took special pleasure in her flower beds and her Christmas tree field.
She will be remembered for her many friendships and contributions to the community. For years, she was a 4-H leader. She was active in the Mehoopany Methodist Church and was a strong supporter of the Mehoopany Volunteer Fire Company. Her door was always open to the many neighbors who dropped by to visit. She had an extraordinarily positive spirit and made everyone she met want to be a better person.
She greatly enjoyed traveling the United States, and for many years she and her husband participated in toy fairs throughout the country. She took joy in hunting for treasures at flea markets and antiques shows.
She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Barth Cole and husband Wayne Cole; grandchildren: Michael W. Cole, and Jennifer C. Dailey and husband Michael Dailey; four great-granddaughters: Madison Dailey, Sarah Dailey, Gracelyn Dailey, and Alice Cole. She also leaves behind a much-loved extended family, especially her nephews, who spent much time with her on the farm.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald L. Barth.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mehoopany Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019