Ruth A. Finch, 92, of Mill City, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital. Her husband Elmer B. Finch Sr. died in 2005.
Born in Newton on June 15, 1927, daughter of the late John and Mabel Smith Ward.
Ruth graduated from Newton High School. She worked for more than 35 years doing housekeeping. She was a member of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working outdoors, taking walks in Snover's fields with her family and dog, Mollie, and trips to Lancaster County. Ruth was a hard worker, she was very kind and enjoyed crocheting.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Carl, Ray and Ralph Ward; and a sister, Helen Herron.
She is survived by her son Elmer Jr. of Falls; her daughter Jeanne of Mill City (Dan Buranich); grandchildren: Rich Finch, her favorite grandson, Angie Gardoski, Brenda Tobin and their mother, Linda Finch; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Dr. Patrick Murray and the staff at Tyler Memorial Hospital as well as the employees of The Gardens at Tunkhannock.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. from the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, with Pastor Nick McMichael officiating. Calling hours at the church were Tuesday evening. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Services by Harding-Litwin Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola PA 18625; or Lake Winola United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 400, Lake Winola, PA 18414.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019