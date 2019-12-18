|
Succumbing to the disease of old age and decrepitude - and smiling, Ruth Marie (Pennay) Thingelstad, 85, of Shawnee, Kansas, transitioned in her sleep at home and left the body to go home to God on Dec. 7, 2019.
Marie was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Wyalusing to Mary (Sine) and Hartley Pennay.
She graduated from Laceyville High School and fell in love with a handsome, wild Norwegian, Rolf Thingelstad.
They married in 1952, and after 53 years of marriage and five children, he died in 2006.
Marie is preceded in death by their son, Ola, of Houston; four brothers: Arthur, Robert, Charles, and Donald Pennay; sister, Alice Sherwood; and her beloved Corgi, 'Bear.'
She is survived by four daughters: Nancy Schweikhard of Livermore, Calif, Karen Hutten of Pittsburgh, Anne Blackburn of Denver, Colo., and Cindy Norris of Shawnee, Kansas; 10 grandchildren: Abigayle Tobia, Corey Hutten, Nicolas Schweikhard, Rachel Schweikhard, Troy Norris, Kirsten Hagemann, Erika Thompson, Emely Seaton, Bethany Blackburn, and Brady Blackburn; six great grandchildren; and two sisters: Jean Sands of Meshoppen and Irene Shiffer of Tunkhannock.
As a busy wife and mother and then grandma, Marie worked as a medical secretary, studied beekeeping, organized and led a women's ministry, and in her fifties, earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Mid America Nazarene College, and a master's degree in religious studies from Central Baptist Theological Seminary. In her seventies, she settled down to enjoy the 'quietism of old age' to play her mandolin and walk her dog.
Marie would want to be remembered for her sharp wit and sense of humor; she could see the irony of life in everything: "Everything changes - nothing stays the same, so you may as well laugh about it."
A celebration of life will be held at the Amos Funeral home in Kansas in March to allow out-of-town family to attend. Her ashes will be interred with those of her late husband at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan.
"I'm not going far. Just think of me, and I will be there."
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019