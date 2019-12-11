Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
SALLY MINGOS


1951 - 2019
Sally Ann (Werkheiser) Mingos, 68, of Tunkhannock, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 5, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton.

She was born in 1951 in Northhampton to Norman and the late Evelyn Werkheiser.

Sally graduated with honors from Lock Haven State College in 1973 and had a fulfilling career teaching special education for 33 years at Roslund Elementary School.

She devoted her life to her husband and daughters and enjoyed spending time with her extended family. Sally loved the beach and spending summers on Cape Cod, Mass. When she wasn't at the beach, she enjoyed knitting, yoga, reading, crossword puzzles, and traveling with her husband. She had a contagious smile that could light up the room.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, John; daughters: Melissa McCabe and husband Michael, and Rachel Mingos and husband Nick Cacciolfi; sister, Karen Tague; brother, Glen Werkheiser and wife Judy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sally's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Arrangements by Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Memorial donations may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, where Sally was treated with immense dignity and care.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019
