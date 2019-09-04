|
|
Samantha Lynn Lacey, 20, of Mehoopany, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Samantha was born March 4, 1999, the daughter of Joseph S. Lacey and Kristie Scofield.
She began school at Bainbridge Middle School and later graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School in the class of 2017. She worked at the Cozy Creek Family Campground in Tunkhannock and started her own business, Photography by Samantha Lacey.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her dogs, doing photography, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, FFA, and going to tractor pulls. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her mother Kristie Scofield and special friend Steven Steuck of Tunkhannock; father Joseph S. Lacey Sr. of Downsville, N.Y.; significant other Adam Henning of Mehoopany; brother Joseph S. Lacey Jr. of Downsville, N.Y.; sister Elizabeth Lacey of Nicholson; grandparents: Cindy and Anthony Jump of Franklin, N.Y., and Carl Scofield and Karen Bowker of Sidney Center, N.Y.; great-grandparents: Myra Scofield of Walton, N.Y., and Roger and Patricia Howe of Owego, N.Y.; aunts and uncles: Melinda and Trevor Westcott of Dawsonville, Ga., Brittany and Burton Constable of Walton, N.Y., Jim and Noma Lacey of Cooks Falls, N.Y., Dennis and Terri Lacey of Montgomery, N.Y., Lori Lightcap of Palm Coast, Fla., Linda and Paul Bostrom of Williamston, Mich., Leonard 'Tim' and Kim Lacey of Downsville, N.Y., and Dale and Tammy Lacey of Downsville, N.Y.
Also, step aunts and uncles: Elizabeth Jump and Mike Miskell of Franklin, N.Y., Thomas Jump of Goshen, Ind., Adam Jump of Goshen, Ind., Ken Bowker and Evan Pagliuca of Ashland, Mass., Kris and Patti Bowker of Walton, N.Y.; Korey and Kylee Bowker of Walton, N.Y.; and Kasey Bowker and Victoria Jacquays of Walton, N.Y.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by great-grandfather Donald Scofield 'Poppie'; grandfather Leonard Lacey; and grandmother, Carol Lacey.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Colchester Community Church, 15229 Main St., Downsville, N.Y., with Pastor Dora Odarenko, officiating. Interment will follow in the Paige Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Colchester Community Church from noon until the time of the service.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Cozy Creek Family Campground, 30 Vacation Lane, Tunkhannock, with Pastor John Shaffer, of the Nicholson United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Forkston, Windham, Mehoopany Fire Company, c/o Christina Walters, 302 Walters Road, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019