SAMUEL TESLUK Obituary
Samuel John Tesluk, 74, of Friendsville, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Susan.

Born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Long Branch, N.J., he was the son of the late Peter and Filomena (Mazza) Tesluk.

A Vietnam veteran, he served on active duty in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, Samuel worked for more than 40 years as an over the road truck driver. Recently appointed mayor of Friendsville Borough, he also enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Samuel is survived by four children: Barbara and husband (Archbald); Thomas and companion (Tunkhannock); Angela and husband (Wyalusing); John and wife (Tunkhannock); and three stepchildren. He is also survived by three siblings: Joseph and wife (Scranton); Helena and husband (Hamilton, N.J.); and Thomas and wife (Tunkhannock); as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020
